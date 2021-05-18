Kalahari Resorts & Conventions Reignites Partnership with RCR

Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will once again team up with Richard Childress Racing (RCR) for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, marking the seventh season of partnership for the organizations. America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts will be the primary partner on Tyler Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE at Pocono Raceway later this season. Kalahari Resorts and Conventions will also serve as an associate partner at the Circuit of the Americas and Road America races on both Reddick’s No. 8 Chevrolet and Austin Dillon’s No. 3 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE.



“I am thrilled to be driving for Kalahari and having the opportunity to spend time with family while staying at the Resorts during multiple race weekends this year,” said Tyler Reddick, driver of the No. 8 Kalahari Resorts and Conventions Chevrolet. “Kalahari is truly the ideal place for family-fun. I enjoyed visiting the resorts a lot before I became a dad, but now I’m even more excited to experience all Kalahari has to offer from my son’s point of view.”



As part of the expanded partnership, NASCAR fans will see content across driver and RCR social media channels highlighting how America’s Largest Indoor Waterpark Resorts have something for family members of all ages! Amenities at the resort include indoor and outdoor water slides, Tom Foolery’s arcade and amusement park, signature dining options, as well as luxurious spa treatments from Spa Kalahari and Salon.



“We are excited to continue our longstanding partnership with Richard Childress Racing to sponsor Tyler Reddick and Austin Dillon,” said Kalahari Resorts and Conventions owner Todd Nelson. “The relationship continues to highlight the adventurous and fun spirits of both the Kalahari Resorts and RCR teams.”



The newest location for the authentically-African resorts opened in Round Rock, Texas this past November with more than 1.5 million square feet of family fun. The unique all-under-one-roof family destination also can be found at locations in the Poconos in Pennsylvania, in Sandusky, Ohio and in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin.



For more information on today’s announcement, and all that’s happening at RCR, visit www.rcrracing.com. To find information or book a stay at Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, visit www.KalahariResorts.com.



RCR PR