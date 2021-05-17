Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

COTA joins the road course circuits at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin and the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in hosting first-time Cup races in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will host a new oval race this year as well.
Suárez’s No. 99 Camaro will carry the livery of ONX Homes/iFLY Indoor Skydiving this weekend at COTA. iFLY was with Suárez in the Daytona 500 and the road course at Daytona while ONX Homes makes its 2021 debut on the No. 99.
Unlike most races this season, the Cup teams will practice Saturday morning, qualifying Sunday morning and race Sunday afternoon.
FS2 will broadcast Saturday practice at 10 a.m. ET. FS1 will televise qualifying at 11 a.m. ET Sunday and the race at 2:30 p.m. ET.