Daniel Suárez Trackhouse Racing COTA Advance

NASCAR Cup Series News
Monday, May 17
The NASCAR Cup Series visits Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas on Sunday for the first time.

It will be as close to a home race as it gets for Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suárez. The 29-year-old grew up in Monterrey, Mexico about 375 miles from COTA and is sure to get extra cheers in driver introductions on Sunday.

While he might be a fan favorite, Sunday will mark the first time Suárez has raced on the 20-turn, 3.41-mile road course. He drove a production car around the circuit last week to learn the track layout and has spent considerable hours on a computer simulator practicing for the weekend.

COTA joins the road course circuits at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin and the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in hosting first-time Cup races in 2021. Nashville Superspeedway will host a new oval race this year as well.

Suárez’s No. 99 Camaro will carry the livery of ONX Homes/iFLY Indoor Skydiving this weekend at COTA. iFLY was with Suárez in the Daytona 500 and the road course at Daytona while ONX Homes makes its 2021 debut on the No. 99.

Unlike most races this season, the Cup teams will practice Saturday morning, qualifying Sunday morning and race Sunday afternoon.

FS2 will broadcast Saturday practice at 10 a.m. ET. FS1 will televise qualifying at 11 a.m. ET Sunday and the race at 2:30 p.m. ET.

 

Trackhouse Racing PR

