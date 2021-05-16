Suárez Ninth at Dover

Sunday, May 16 43
Suárez Ninth at Dover NK Photography Photo

Second Top-11 Finish in Last Three Races for Trackhouse

 
  • Daniel Suárez finished ninth in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race at Dover (Del.) International Speedway.
  • The finish moved Suárez to 22nd in the season standings after 13 races.
  • Suárez started 24th made a methodical march to the front using good driving and quick pit stops by the Trackhouse pit crew to finish 17th in Stage 1 and 14th and Stage 2.
  • Suárez stayed on the track during a caution with 82 laps to go and moved to seventh.
  • Despite racing on older tires than most behind him, Suárez hung on in the closing laps and finished ninth.
  • It was the team’s second-best finish of the season and marked the second top-11 in the last three races.
  • Sunday’s result also continues Suárez’s success at Dover. He has five top-10 finishes in nine races on the concrete mile oval.
  • The NASCAR Cup Series return to action Sunday May 23 at Circuit of the Americas. FS1 will broadcast the race at 2:30 p.m. EDT.
 

“The No. 99 CommScope Chevy Camaro was strong. Most of the race I felt like the entire race we were probably a top-15 car. But, with good adjustments we gained some track position and that gave us the opportunity to finish in the top-10. There is still a lot of work to do, definitely. Right there at the end, I was tight. I was against the No. 11 (Denny Hamlin), the No. 41 (Cole Custer) and all these guys, but we were able to hold them off and get a decent finish. But we have to keep working and win a trophy.”

-Daniel Suárez

Trackhouse Racing PR

