Thomas’® English Muffins and Bagels Spread Primary Branding to Ryan Preece’s No. 37 Chevrolet at Dover International Speedway and Pocono Raceway

Bimbo Bakeries USA and JTG Daugherty Racing continues to grow their partnership and announced today that Thomas® English Muffins and Bagels will join the team’s family of primary CPG brands sponsoring the No. 37 Chevrolet NASCAR Sprint Cup Series entry driven by Ryan Preece. Thomas’ English Muffins and Bagels takes over the paint scheme for Dover International Speedway this weekend and the Pocono Raceway doubleheader in June.



“For more than 140 years, Thomas’ has proudly been a part of our fans’ lives and traditions as they zip around their busy schedules filled with family, friends and delicious moments shared together,” Eduardo Zarate, Senior Director of Marketing for Thomas'. “We’re honored to partner with JTG Daugherty Racing to become a part of another treasured American tradition as Thomas’ zips around the track on the No. 37 Chevrolet at three exciting NASCAR races. We can’t wait to cheer on Ryan as these two great brands join together!”



JTG Daugherty Racing proudly partners with the best brands in the CPG Industry that fuel the race team’s desire to win. The Thomas' brand dates back to 1880 when Samuel Bath Thomas created his original English Muffin in New York City using a secret process that included griddle baking to create a Nooks & Crannies® English Muffin. The company has since added bagels and breakfast breads, including a line of swirl breads, to its breakfast offerings. Today, Thomas’ sells the #1 English Muffin and #1 grocery bagel in the U.S. The brand is a household staple for JTG Daugherty Racing’s family and team members and now a primary sponsor of the No. 37 for three of Preece’s races.



“When you think of English muffins or bagels, Thomas’ is a brand that’s top of mind. In the bread aisle, you can’t miss Thomas’ iconic logo!” said Ryan Preece. “My wife Heather and I love stocking up on JTG’s CPG family of brands and we can’t wait to see Thomas’ branding on the hood of the No. 37. I feel like this relationship has the potential to grow bigger in the future and we look forward to more races together.”



Tune in to see the No. 37 Thomas’ Chevrolet in the Drydene 400 live from Dover on Sunday May 16 at 2:00 p.m. ET on FS1, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio and the Motor Racing Network.



For more information about Thomas’, visit www.thomasbreads.com.



JTG Racing PR