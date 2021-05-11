PLANTERS Teams Up with Newman, Roush Fenway for Nashville Race

The 115-year-old snack brand PLANTERS and the iconic MR. PEANUT have teamed up with Roush Fenway Racing and will serve as the primary partner aboard Ryan Newman’s No. 6 Ford during NASCAR’s race weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, June 19-20.

“PLANTERS and MR. PEANUT are looking forward to partnering with Ryan Newman and the Roush Fenway Racing team this season,” said Rafik Lawendy, Head of Marketing for Planters. “This may be the nuttiest car in NASCAR’s history, and with Newman at the wheel, it’s sure to go a nut above the competitors.”

In addition to having the primary livery in Nashville, PLANTERS will be on Newman’s Mustang as an associate for the four races leading up to Nashville – COTA, Charlotte (Coke 600), Sonoma and Texas (All-Star). The return to Music City is featured as one of the many schedule changes on NASCAR’s revamped 2021 slate.

“We’re excited to team up with an iconic brand like PLANTERS, for what should be a good race weekend in Nashville,” said Hall of Fame team owner Jack Roush. “We’re looking forward to putting the No. 6 PLANTERS Ford on the track and it’s our hope and full intention to have MR. PEANUT up front and competing for the win at Nashville.”

The 1.33-mile concrete track in Lebanon – about a 40-minute drive from Nashville – hosted NASCAR, ARCA and IndyCar events during its operation from 2001-11. Dover Motorsports, which owns and oversees Dover International Speedway, built and owns Nashville Superspeedway.

Newman has never raced at the facility, but the race weekend schedule is one of the few throughout the year to feature both practice and qualifying. Teams are scheduled for one 50-minute practice session on Saturday, with qualifying set for Sunday just prior to the race rolling off at 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET. Newman has more than 340 starts on 1-2-mile tracks in his veteran NASCAR career, with 11 wins and 125+ top-10s on those tracks.

For more information about PLANTERS and MR. PEANUT, visit PLANTERS.com or find MR. PEANUT on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

RFR PR