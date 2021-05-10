Harvick Grits Out a Top-10 at Gritty Darlington

Race Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 2 Winner: Martin Truex Jr., of Joe Gibbs Racing (Toyota)

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-90):

● Kevin Harvick started fourth and finished fifth, earning six bonus points.

● Harvick put the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang into the lead after only five tours around the 1.366-mile oval, passing polesitter Brad Keselowski

● Kyle Busch passed Harvick for the lead on lap 14 and then Martin Truex Jr., got by to take second on lap 18.

● “The front doesn’t turn and I have zero rear grip,” said Harvick after dropping to third.

● Caution on lap 23 allowed Harvick to pit for four tires, fuel and a right-rear chassis adjustment.

● Lined up third for lap-29 restart and quickly regained second place.

● Tyler Reddick passed Harvick for second on lap 41, whereupon Harvick keyed his mic and said, “You gotta take a big swing at the loose.”

● Harvick fell to fourth on lap 45 as Denny Hamlin got by. “Like, I mean, a big swing,” said Harvick again about addressing the loose-handling condition of his racecar.

● Made scheduled, green flag pit stop on lap 59 for four tires and fuel with another right-rear chassis adjustment.

● After pit stops cycled through by lap 75, Harvick was back in third place.

● Fell to fifth place by the end of the stage. “Front doesn’t turn,” said Harvick. “It runs five laps and then just gives up and we’re sideways.”

● Pitted for four tires and fuel with another right-rear chassis adjustment upon the conclusion of the stage.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 91-185):

● Harvick started fourth and finished 12th.

● A flurry of cautions kept the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang in fifth at the beginning of the stage. “Tight in traffic,” said Harvick.

● Harvick took advantage of a caution and pitted for four tires and fuel on lap 111. Lined up 10th for lap-115 restart as not everyone opted to pit.

● “Literally plowing,” said Harvick about his racecar before dropping to 13th on lap 119.

● Made scheduled, green flag pit stop on lap 147 for four tires and fuel with a track bar adjustment.

● “It’s gotten really loose,” said Harvick while running 14th on lap 166.

● Picked up two spots at the end of the stage to finish 12th.

● “When I try to run high, I can’t put the power down because I’m too loose,” said Harvick upon the conclusion of the stage.

● Pitted for four tires and fuel with a right-rear wedge adjustment at the end of the stage.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 186-293):

● Harvick started 10th and finished sixth.

● Harvick held the No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang steady in 10th until making a scheduled, green flag pit stop on lap 225.

● The No. 4 Mobil 1 Ford Mustang took on four fresh tires, fuel and a right-rear wedge adjustment during that stop.

● Harvick returned to 10th place once pit stops had cycled through.

● “Won’t turn and need rear grip on exit,” said Harvick on lap 251 while running 10th.

● Made scheduled, green flag pit stop for four tires and fuel with another right-rear chassis adjustment on lap 256.

● Picked up two spots on pit road to return to the track in eighth and picked up another two positions in final 30 laps to finish sixth.

Notes:

● Harvick earned his ninth top-10 of the season and his 16th top-10 in 27 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Darlington.

● This was Harvick’s third straight top-10. He finished fourth on April 25 at Talladega (Ala.) Superspeedway and second in the series’ prior race at Kansas Speedway in Kansas City.

● This was Harvick’s 11th straight top-10 at Darlington.

● Since joining Stewart-Haas Racing in 2014, Harvick has never finished outside the top-10 at Darlington. He also scored two of his three Darlington wins during this time.

● Harvick led twice for 10 laps to increase his laps led total at Darlington to 792.

● Harvick has now led 11,178 laps since joining SHR in 2014. He has led 15,604 laps in his entire NASCAR Cup Series career.

● Martin Truex Jr., won the Goodyear 400 to score his 30th career NASCAR Cup Series victory, his series-leading third of the season and his second at Darlington. His margin over second-place Kyle Larson was 2.571 seconds.

● There were six caution periods for a total of 36 laps.

● Only nine of the 37 drivers in the Goodyear 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Denny Hamlin remains the championship leader after Darlington with a 75-point advantage over second-place Truex.

Next Up:

The next event on the NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the Dover 400 on Sunday, May 16 at Dover (Del.) International Speedway. The race begins at 2 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by FS1 and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

