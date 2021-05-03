Dixie Vodka Announces Partnership with Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing

Dixie Vodka, the award-winning craft vodka based in Charleston, SC, announced today a partnership with Tony Stewart of Stewart-Haas Racing, one of NASCAR's most celebrated drivers. The partnership represents a natural extension for Dixie Vodka, which is not only one of the fastest-growing craft spirits brand in the Southeast, but also claims the honor of the first Official Vodka of NASCAR and serves as the title sponsor for the Dixie Vodka 400 at the Homestead-Miami Speedway each February.

"The opportunity to partner with legendary driver Tony Stewart is exciting for everyone on the Dixie team and further expands our presence in the motorsports world," says Matti Anttila, founder and CEO of Grain & Barrel Spirits, the parent portfolio of Dixie Vodka. "Already the Official Vodka of NASCAR, we are quickly becoming the go to vodka for motorsports fans across the country."

As a result of the partnership, Dixie Vodka will be recognized as the Official Vodka of Tony Stewart, as well as the Official Vodka of Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH and the Official Vodka of the All Star Circuit of Champions.

TONY'S TEA HITS SHELVES IN JUNE

In collaboration with Stewart, Dixie Vodka has also created a new, ready-to-drink canned cocktail called "Tony's Tea," which will debut this June alongside a series of three other canned cocktails from the brand. Tony's Tea features a combination of iced tea and lemonade spiked with Dixie Vodka's award-winning flagship Southern Vodka.

"I'm always on the go, but that doesn't mean I sacrifice quality for speed. That's why I partnered with Dixie Vodka," Stewart said. "Their attention to detail is second to none, and when we were looking to create a great-tasting and ready-to-drink cocktail, Dixie Vodka delivered. Ice it and open it and Tony's Tea is ready to go. I'm looking forward to working with Matti and his team at Dixie Vodka to introduce this line of canned cocktails to our fans."

Dixie Vodka PR