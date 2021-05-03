Live Fast Darlington honors Joe Weatherly in Darlington Throwback paint scheme

Live Fast Motorsports unveils today their Darlington Throwback paint scheme to “Little” Joe Weatherly’s last win at Darlington Raceway in 1963.

The paint scheme to Joe Weatherly is a special one for founding member of Live Fast Motorsports, Joe Falk, who grew up around Weatherly as a child.

“He’s from my hometown in Norfolk, VA, where my father had racecars and would work on Joe Weatherly’s car quite often,” said Joe Falk. “When I was born, my dad called me Little Joe as a tribute, and when I was small, I would chase him around in my little car. As I grew up, Joe was a part of my life. He was the trophy presenter when I won my heat in the soap-box derby when I was 12 years old.”

Falk reflects on a fond memory that he has of Joe Weatherly, which was when his brother went to Darlington to help Weatherly on the racecar.

“The throwback paint scheme also means a lot to me and my brother. My brother is 10 years older than I; he had a stronger relationship with him (Weatherly). My brother was in his early 20s and went to Darlington to see Joe (Weatherly) race and help. He and his friends drove all night, slept in the car and when they went in the garage, Weatherly could immediately tell they slept in the car and said to them, ‘If your daddy had seen you, he’d get real cross. Take my hotel key and go clean up.”

“Based on our friendship with Joe Falk, we’re happy to see someone important to Joe be recognized during the throwback weekend at Darlington Raceway,” said TJ Keen of CorvetteParts.net.

CorvetteParts.net’s Darlington Throwback paint scheme will make its appearance on the No. 78 Ford Mustang with BJ McLeod behind the wheel at Darlington Raceway on Sunday, April 10, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN radio.

Live Fast Racing PR