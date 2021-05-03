RCR Post Race Report - Kansas 400

“We held in there all day to earn another top-10 finish in the Bass Pro Shops/TRACKER Off Road Chevrolet. We started the race sixth, but it took us a while to get the handling of the No. 3 Chevrolet dialed in. We were tight, then we would get better for a while, and then we would end up tight again. At the beginning of Stage 3, we raced from 17 th to 10 th in one lap. There was a lot of restart chaos. With about 10 laps to go, we pancaked the outside wall hard. I was doing the best I could, but we were just too tight to make the move stick. We had to pit, and it put us all the way back to 22 nd in the lineup, so I’m pretty happy with the top-10. That is exactly what this team does. We make the best of it. We do it every week.”

-Austin Dillon