Celsius Energy to adorn 78 car this weekend at Kansas

Live Fast Motorsports announces today that Celsius will make their debut in the NASCAR Cup Series as a primary sponsor on the No. 78 Ford Mustang this weekend at Kansas.

Celsius and Live Fast Motorsports look forward to continuing a successful relationship and building upon that solid foundation with the new team owners B.J. McLeod and Matt Tifft in the NASCAR Cup series.

In February, Live Fast Motorsports announced that Celsius energy is the official energy drink of the team. This week the No. 78 will be sporting fresh new colors of Celsius but with a newly designed look as BJ McLeod rolls off the grid.

“I’m so excited to bring Celsius on board with Live Fast Motorsports for their first primary sponsorship in the NASCAR Cup Series,” said team owner Matt Tifft.

“Celsius has been the official energy drink partner of Live Fast Motorsports since day one and bringing them on as a primary sponsor for Kansas this weekend is such a testament to our strong partnership. Celsius is a great fit for my and BJ’s lifestyle by encouraging people to #LiveFit and enjoy an active lifestyle, or if it is powering you through the day. Celsius not only powers our days, but everyone in the shop who builds our #78 Mustang. We can’t wait to get on track this Sunday!”

“We couldn’t be more excited to sponsor BJ McLeod and partner with Live Fast Motorsports,” said John Fieldly Celsius CEO. “Celsius is a Fitness Drink that provides Essential Energy for peak performance and is a perfect partner for Live Fast Motorsports Team.

Celsius will make its first appearance on the No. 78 Ford Mustang with BJ McLeod behind the wheel at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 2nd, 2021 at 3 p.m. ET live on FS1 and MRN radio.

Live Fast Motorsports PR