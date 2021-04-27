Matt Mills to make NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at Kansas

The NASCAR Xfinity Series has the weekend off, but full-time NXS driver Matt Mills does not. BJ McLeod Motorsports (BJMM) announces today that Matt Mills will make his NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) debut at Kansas Speedway this weekend in the No. 55 Siebert Electric Ford Mustang.­

On-board the No. 55 Ford Mustang with Mills and making their debut in NASCAR is Siebert Electric, located on the hood of the car. Long-time partner of Mills’s No. 5 NXS car, J.F. Electric, will also be on-board to ride with Mills in his first NCS race in addition to Little Joe’s Auto. Siebert Electric is a veteran owned and operated company specialized in electrical distribution and vegetation management also providing expert construction services on-demand for utility-based customers.

“We are excited about partnering with Matt Mills and his Racing team. As a son of a Marine, Matt and his team align with the Siebert Electric team’s core values of hard work, determination, superb quality, and family values,” said Ryan Siebert.

“There aren’t words to explain what Sunday will mean to my family and I,” said Mills. “There was a time not that long ago that we struggled to get to our local short track. Racing in the NASCAR Cup Series has been a lifelong dream thanks to BJ, Jessica (McLeod), and J.F. Electric for all they have done for me and continue to do for me, as well as Thompson Electric. With the addition of Siebert Electric & Little Joe’s Auto, I’m achieving that dream. My goal for Sunday is to be smart, learn, earn respect, and complete the entire race. I can’t wait to get to the track!”

Adding to his full-time racing schedule in the Xfinity Series with BJ McLeod Motorsports in the No. 5 car, Mills will hit the track at Kansas Speedway on Sunday, May 2nd, for the 400 mile race. In addition to fielding three full-time NXS entries, BJ McLeod Motorsports will run the Cup car for Mill’s NCS debut.

Relationships are a key aspect in advancing one’s career in any industry, let alone in motorsports. It is no wonder then, that Mills’ opportunity to race in the NASCAR Cup Series is a result of his long-term relationship with NXS and NCS team owner BJ McLeod.

“We’re thrilled to have Matt make his NCS debut,” said team owner BJ McLeod. “We wanted to get him a (NASCAR) Cup debut with as much experience as possible. With all of the NXS racing he and his partners (J.F. Electric, Utilitra) have done, it’s time to get him a Cup start. You only get one first start and to have him do it for us is pretty cool for Jessica and I and its something we wanted to see happen.”'

