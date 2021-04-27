CarParts.com Partners with 2021 Daytona 500 Champion Michael McDowell for National Ad Campaign

Today, CarParts.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) ("CarParts.com") announced the launch of a national ad campaign featuring Daytona 500 champion Michael McDowell. Continuing its mission to simplify the auto parts shopping experience and help drivers get back on the road, CarParts.com aims to connect with consumers through inspirational and entertaining content, leaning into McDowell’s story of perseverance as well as his quirky personality. Campaign elements will run on national television, digital and social platforms throughout the year.

“I’ve never dreamed of being in a national commercial,” said McDowell. “I’ve worked so hard in my life and career just to keep racing in the NASCAR Cup Series, and to have

recognize that hard work and overcoming the adversity to win, it’s humbling. In racing, you are serious when you are at the track, so this gave me a chance just to relax and have fun with

. That made for a great experience and I think everyone will laugh—if you’re a NASCAR fan or not.”