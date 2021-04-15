FRM Richmond Cup Preview: McDowell and Alfredo Ready to Write New Chapter at Richmond

"Yeah, today's FRM is a long way from where we've been," said McDowell. "The commitment from Love's Travel Stops, Speedco, Fr8 Auctions, CarParts.com and Speedy Cash, specifically into the our No. 34 program, and the dedication of Bob (owner Bob Jenkins) has made us not only a winning team, but a team capable of running with these large four-car teams each week.
"Now, we're still not where we need to be, and still need one more partner to help us fill out our season, but we're moving in the right direction. We've made big strides with the help of our current partners, and when we come to a track like Richmond, where we haven't had a lot of success in the past, now we can have a great finish if we do everything right.
"It takes everyone on the team to have a flawless race, but I love our 34 team. These guys are scrappy and we're finding ways to be successful. That's why I look at Richmond and get excited because I know that we can have a great race."