FRM Feature: McDowell Talks About History and Success with Crew Chief Drew Blickensderfer and Fr8 Auctions

"This season, seven races into it, we're taking what we've learned from 2019 and last season and putting it all together. Our road crew has pretty much stayed the same, too. That really helps when you have a group that has success together, to stay together. We've had one or two small changes with engineering staff and our pit crew has changed, but we've been trying to keep everyone together. That's another thing Drew has been really good at. He can keep this team pointed in the best direction. We've seen how it's all coming together and we just need to continue to push forward.
"And, of course, through it all, you need a good partner. We have that with Fr8 Auctions. They also came over with me in 2019 and have grown with us. We gave them a top-10 at Daytona at the Road Course as a primary partner earlier this year. We want to do that again for them this weekend at Martinsville."
Saturday night's 500-lap race will be televised live on FS1 beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.