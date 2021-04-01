Taking Momentum Into Off-Weekend, Martinsville

Justin Marks on 2021 Season:

“I think in some ways we are surpassing expectations, in some ways we are meeting expectations and I think we have some things to work on. I did not set goals for this team based on finishing positions this early in the life of the company. I think that is unrealistic not really knowing how we stack up, how our cars are going to be this early in the communications structure between our crew chief Travis Mack and Daniel. My expectations are to see that we are building this team week in and week out, understand what Daniel wants in a race car, and working on our execution on the race track and race weekend. Let’s let the pit crew get reps together and start understanding each other. I didn’t think this early in the year we would have a day like we had in Bristol. And, it’s not just Bristol. We had a day going like this in Atlanta. We were on our way to a fifth or sixth place finish before we got a speeding penalty at the end of the race.

"It’s a little surreal to see us passing some of the cars we are passing, but we are also trying to stay realistic."

What has most impressed you so far this season?

“I am really proud of the work that everybody has put in, how aligned everyone is, and how much everyone motivates each other. Ultimately, that’s the currency of success at Trackhouse right now just because it is so early in the life of the company. We have to be prepared for days like we had in Las Vegas where we finished 26th and it was all we could get out of the day. We just have to make sure we learn no matter where we finish and take something positive away from it. So far, I’m very happy with everyone’s work ethic, attitude, passion and devotion to this project. It’s really nice to see the proof of concept when we go and have days like we did at Bristol.”