NASCAR Hall of Fame Statement on the Passing of Bernece Wood

“On behalf of the entire NASCAR Hall of Fame team, I would like to offer our most sincere condolences to Eddie, Len, Kim and the entire Wood family on the passing of Bernece Wood,” said Winston Kelley, NASCAR Hall of Fame Executive Director. “Ms. Bernece -- as she was affectionately known throughout the NASCAR industry -- was so much more than the wife of NASCAR Hall of Fame Inductee Glen Wood and matriarch of the Wood family. She was truly the family’s rock and north star. She was a very active and integral part of NASCAR’s longest, continuously operating team, as she could be found daily at the Wood Brothers Museum in Stuart, VA, welcoming guests with her ever-present smile, charm and hospitality. In addition to being a loving and devoted wife to Glen, she was an incredible mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. The respect and love she had for her family and they for her is matched only by the respect and love the NASCAR industry has for this truly special and remarkable lady. Ms. Bernece will be dearly missed but her legacy and the impact she had on so many will live in our hearts and minds forever.”

NHOF PR