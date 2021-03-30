﻿No Dirt Experience, No Problem Suárez Shines In Fourth-Place Finish at Bristol

After finishing 17th in the truck race, Suárez climbed in the Cup car and put on a show for the crowd that returned to Bristol after rain canceled Saturday's and Sunday's races.

Driving from his 18th starting spot, Suárez finished fourth in Stage 1 and second in Stage 2. Both the best stage finishes in his first-year Trackhouse team's history.

He led 58 laps along the way as the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet driver battled for victory against drivers who grew up racing on dirt. The fourth-place finish moved Suárez to 20th in the driver standings after seven races.

Suárez and the NASCAR Cup Series return to action Sunday April 10 at Martinsville (Va.) Speedway.