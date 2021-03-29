Shane Golobic Quote After Bristol Dirt Incident

“Bristol on dirt was awesome. Bummer that the heat races got rained out because I feel like that would've helped a little bit (with the lack of experience in a stock car.)

Nonetheless, we were pretty good. The first however many laps we got to run, we were passing cars and having a lot of fun.

It’s just a shame we couldn’t get more laps in. That’s part of racing sometimes, getting caught up in someone else’s mess.

I had a lot of fun, obviously Live Fast (Motorsports) has got a good car cause we were rolling pass some pretty good teams out there, with a guy like myself, who doesn’t have a lot of experience out there.

Says a lot about the team, can’t thank everybody enough who made it happen, it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. Bittersweet that we didn’t get to run all of the laps because it feels like the opportunity was there to get a strong finish.

GFR PR