FRM Bristol Dirt Preview: Gilliland, Alfredo and McDowell Ready for Something New

The biggest question heading into the weekend is, "What will this be like?" Gilliland, for one, is not concerned.
"It will be fine," quipped Gilliland. "We raced at Eldora and there were a lot of questions before the first race there, but we put on a great show. I expect the same this weekend. I think the fans will love it and we'll see great racing. It's just like grassroots racing, and that's fun."
Gilliland has reason for optimism heading into Saturday night's race in his Speedco Ford F-150. He finished fifth at Eldora in 2019.
"Eldora was fun and Bristol will be fun, too," said Gilliland. "It's not easy, and it's totally different, but it is fun. I think we have a chance for a great night, but there will be a full field of trucks. So, we'll have to work hard and race hard, too. I'm looking forward to it."