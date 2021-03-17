Daniel Suárez Ready for Atlanta

What are your thoughts on José Blasco serving at interim crew chief in Atlanta?

"I have known José for ten years, but this is the first time we have worked this closely. We will certainly miss Travis on the pit box this weekend, but I have a lot of trust in José and everyone on this Trackhouse team. It's really cool to have a Mexican driver and crew chief. I hope this exposes more people to the sport of NASCAR."

How has the learning curve been with the Trackhouse team?

"We're still a new team. We have a lot of new people. We’re still gambling in many different areas trying to understand what we need and how to communicate and how hard should we push the splitter. At this point of the season, I wish we were having at least a couple of practices. That would be golden for our team right now because right now, the whole thing is brand new and we get to practice on the simulator, put that set-up on the real car, go to the race track and hope for the best. If for some reason the simulator was off, we’re going to be off the rest of the day in the race. And that’s exactly what happened in Las Vegas. In Las Vegas, we were making some big adjustments in the car, we’re going to be competitive like we were in Miami. But we have the chance to do that. We could change shocks or heights or stuff like that. It’s one of those things that we’re just still learning. We are building our notebook and we’re learning from each other and I feel like my team has a lot of potential. But we’re in the learning process at this point.”