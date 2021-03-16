John Hunter Nemechek - No. 4 Mobil 1 Tundra Camping World Trucks Atlanta Preview

What did it mean for you to get back into victory lane at Las Vegas?

“It meant a lot to get back to victory lane. Leaving the Cup series to come back to the trucks. Overall, I felt like Kyle Busch Motorsports was a winning organization. It’s proven to be that way year after year. To be able to have speed like we’ve had and to be able to get to the point where we ended up in victory lane at Las Vegas for the first one of the year in just our third start with a new crew chief, myself getting back into the flow of the truck series, and with Kyle Busch Motorsports, it’s nice to be able to get back. It’s validating. Hopefully we can go check off more wins this year.”

With the victory and stage wins, how will that change the way you and Eric (Phillips) approach the remainder of the season?

“I don’t think we are going to change our plan of attack whatsoever. We are here to win races. #Here4Wins is what we’ve been using since the announcement of myself coming to Kyle Busch Motorsports. Eric and I are on the same page. Kyle, Toyota and all of our partners want to win, and that’s why we’re here. We are going to go try and win everything we can from poles to stages to practice to races. Anything and everything that we can win, we want to.

How does Atlanta compare to the other 1.5-mile tracks? What does it take to be successful there?