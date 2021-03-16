No. 10 Pit Boss Grills Ford Racing: Aric Almirola Atlanta Advance

What’s it like racing at Atlanta? “Drivers love to race at tracks that are old and worn out because it gives us options. It seems like the times we go to repaves, it gets very narrow and we can only run right in a single groove. When we go to Atlanta, it’s got a lot of character. It’s rough. It’s bouncy. It’s worn out and you slip and slide. We like having that control of cars sliding around and driving it. We really enjoy tracks like Atlanta.” Do you feel relieved to have put a solid race together at Phoenix last weekend after bad luck struck early in the season? “It felt great for our Pit Boss Grills Ford team to finally get a solid day all around. We needed that kind of a day where we ran in the top-10. We scored some stage points and we finished 11th. Even then, we had a speeding penalty and started from the rear, and were still able to race for a top-10. We’re going to have a much better starting position this weekend at Atlanta, which will help us race for stage points early and continue to build the momentum. We know what we’re capable of and, Sunday, finally proved what kind of team we have this year.” How confident are you to put together a run like last year? “I am confident. We’ve got a really great race team. We did it last year. We went on a run of top-10 and top-five finishes for a couple of months straight, so it’s possible. We just have to get back on track. We got off to a rough start and sometimes that happens. Life doesn’t always go the way you want it to and you go through some rough patches, but it doesn’t stay that way forever, especially with a great race team like we have. We will start getting the good finishes. We’re a great race team and I have all the confidence in the world that we will start putting the finishes on the board that we need to.” Pit Boss Grills will be on the car for the second consecutive weekend. What does it mean to have a company like Pit Boss back your career? “It means everything. To have the Thiessens and everyone at Pit Boss Grills on board this year is incredible. My entire career in racing has been backed by grilling and cooking. Smithfield has been with us for 10 years, and we’re just now getting into the grilling season, so it couldn’t be better timing to have them on board. We're repping the Platinum Series this weekend and it's really changed my grilling game. The Platinum series is the next chapter in grilling. We had our best finish this year with Pit Boss on the car, and we’re excited to continue that momentum for them this weekend at Atlanta, where we’ve run well before.” TSC PR