NASCAR announced penalties stemming from Phoenix Raceway on Tuesday. Five of the penalties impacted NASCAR Cup Series teams while another impacted a crew member in the Camping World Truck Series garage.

Crew Chief Jeremy Bullins, of the No. 2 team of Brad Keselowski, and Travis Mack, crew chief of the No. 99 team of Daniel Suarez, have been both fined $20,000 and suspended for the next Cup Series race for having two lug nuts not safe and secure.

Matt McCall, Ben Beshore, and Ryan Fugle, crew chiefs of the No. 1, 18 & 24 Cup Series teams, have all been fined $10,000 for having an unsecured lug nut.

Jonathan Stewart, an engineer on the No. 21 GMS Racing NCWTS entry, has been indefinitely suspended from NASCAR for violating the sanctioning bodies substance abuse policy.