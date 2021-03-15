FOX Entertainment's Free Streaming Service TUBI Heads to NASCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing

The free streaming platform Tubi (www.tubi.tv), a division of FOX Entertainment, today announced its first-ever branded integration in NASCAR, kicking off its partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) and the No. 42 team, led by driver Ross Chastain, in Atlanta on March 21. Tubi will also make an appearance on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro with former NASCAR Cup Series champion Kurt Busch, at Richmond Raceway on April 17. The partnership will feature Tubi as the primary partner on each car, in-car cameras and driver firesuits at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Richmond Raceway. FOX Sports’ veteran reporter and newly named Tubi Ambassador Erin Andrews will also serve as Grand Marshal on behalf of Tubi in Atlanta.

“We’re excited to make history with FOX as Tubi appears at its first NASCAR race,” said Natalie Bastian, Vice President, Marketing at Tubi. “Our collaboration is a uniquely organic one, given both Tubi and NASCAR have such a massive and diverse audience and we’re thrilled that established drivers Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch will be in the driver’s seat, as well as Tubi Ambassador Erin Andrews being a Grand Marshal.”

“The car looks great and I’m excited to welcome Tubi to the No. 42 team for the Atlanta race,” said Ross Chastain, driver of the No. 42 Tubi Chevrolet. “FOX does a great job bringing NASCAR into homes each weekend through their race broadcast and it’s great that our team can help highlight the Tubi streaming service from FOX to those same fans.”

Tubi has more than 30,000 movies and television shows from over 250 content partners, including nearly every major studio. The service gives fans of films and television programs an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show, Google Nest Hub Max, Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X | S, and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/.

More about the NASCAR drivers representing Tubi:

Ross Chastain is currently competing for points in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) for the first time . In total, Chastain has 91 starts and three wins in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), where he finished the 2019 season runner-up in the final championship standings. In 2014, Chastain made his NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) debut, competing in seven races. Chastain ran full seasons in NXS from 2015-2020, except for 2019 when he ran 19 races. In 2018, Chastain had the chance to compete with Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) in three NXS races and later joined CGR as a development driver and remained in that role until being tapped to drive the team’s No. 42 entry starting in the 2021 NCS season. In total, Chastain has compiled 191 NXS starts, two wins, and 21 top-five and 47 top-10 finishes. Since making his first NCS start in 2017, Chastain has 79 starts, including two starts in the prestigious Daytona 500. After running close to a full NCS season in 2018 and 2019, Chastain ran eight NCS races in 2020, filling in for the injured Ryan Newman for three of those races. Most recently, Chastain competed full-time in the NXS, finishing the 2020 season with 15 top-five and 27 top-10 finishes and ranked in seventh place in the final points standings.

Kurt Busch , driver of the Monster Energy Chevrolet Camaro, is competing in his 22nd year of NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) competition. It will also mark the third year competing with Chip Ganassi Racing. Busch completed the 2020 season having made his eighth consecutive appearance in the NASCAR Playoffs. The Las Vegas native has raced his way into 14 total NASCAR Playoff appearances, including being crowned the 2004 Champion. During his racing career, Busch has more than 775 starts in NASCAR’s top three divisions, NCS, NASCAR Xfinity Series (NXS) and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series (NCWTS), including having made his 700th NCS start in 2020 at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway. With 28 poles and 32 NCS victories. he has won poles and races on every type of track in-which the NASCAR Cup Series competes (superspeedway, intermediate, short-track and road course circuits). Busch has won in every NASCAR series in which he has raced during his racing career. Busch has also won championships in the International Race of Champions (2003) and the NASCAR Southwest Series (1999). Outside of his NASCAR successes, Busch has also made two starts in the Rolex 24 At Daytona (2005,2008) and one start in the Indianapolis 500 (2014) where he finished sixth and was named the Indianapolis 500 Rookie of the Year.

Tubi TV PR

