FRM Phoenix Recap: Alfredo Gets Taken Out Early and McDowell Rebounds Late in Homecoming Race

After spending all week in his hometown celebrating his Daytona 500 win with family and friends, McDowell went back to work on Sunday. He and the No. 34 Love's Travel Stops team were back doing what they do best- overcoming adversity to come home with a 23rd-place finish.

McDowell was strong early in Sunday's 312-race. He started 16th, and was 17th after running as high as 15th in the opening laps before a Competition Caution on Lap 30. McDowell said the car was tight and crew chief Drew Blickensderfer wanted to use Stage 1 to work on the Love's Travel Stops Mustang. McDowell ended the Stage 21st.

Blickensderfer, the engineers, team and pit crew continued to make adjustments during the second Stage. McDowell raced hard as the track continued to change. McDowell slid back, but the team was getting the car better for the final Stage. The team was 26th at the end of Stage 2 and more adjustments were made to get McDowell more grip.

McDowell did a long fuel run in the final stage and it paid off for him when a caution came out allowing him to pit under the yellow. The Love's Travel Stops team was up to 23rd, back on the Lead Lap and poised to gain more positions and points.

NASCAR called McDowell for a pit road speeding penalty late in the race. That forced the No. 34 team to start in the back of the pack in the closing laps. McDowell had his best driving performance as the race came to a close and rebounded back to 23rd.

McDowell and the team are fifth in the NASCAR Playoff standings.

MICHAEL MCDOWELL. NO. 34 LOVE'S TRAVEL STOPS FORD MUSTANG. FINISHED 23

"This team fights. We worked on the car all race. We never stopped trying to find that speed. Drew made a good call on strategy and that gained us a lot of positions and track position. We had to overcome the penalty late, but we got back to where we were.