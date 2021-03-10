Moose Fraternity Partners with Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 42 Team

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that the Moose Fraternity (Moose) will join the organization as a primary partner on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Ross Chastain. The partnership is a continuation for Moose and Chastain, who began a relationship with the fraternal order in 2020 for three races in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and one Cup Series race.

The partnership includes several primary sponsor races as well as associate races for the Moose Fraternity on the No. 42 car. Additionally, through social media content and select events at lodges around the country, CGR will help to amplify the message of the Moose Fraternity to race fans.

The Moose Fraternity, headquartered in Mooseheart, IL, has a membership of nearly 1,000,000 men and women throughout the roughly 1,300 lodges across 49 states, four Canadian provinces, and Great Britain. Members are involved in civic and charitable service in their communities, in addition to supporting the operation of Mooseheart Child City & School, a 1,000-acre community for children and teens in need, located 40 miles west of Chicago; and Moosehaven, a 70-acre retirement community for members near Jacksonville, FL.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Serving Communities – Members of the Moose conduct approximately $50 - $70 million worth of community service annually. The Fraternity organizes and participates in numerous sports, entertainment and recreational programs in local Lodges and Family Centers in the majority of 43 State and Provincial Associations, and on a fraternity-wide basis. Lodges across the Fraternity are known for creating life-long bonds between members through activities and a shared concern for children in need, seniors and the communities in which they live.

It Takes a Team – Throughout the year, The Moose organization will be providing grants to a number of their Lodges to help assist in COVID relief. Just as businesses have been affected across the country over the last year, many lodges were also affected and the grant program will help those lodges reopen and get back to the important civic work done in their communities.

Driving Membership – Chastain isn't just the driver of the No. 42 Moose Chevy, he's also a Moose member. Through his partnership in the Xfinity Series with the Moose Fraternity last year, Chastain became a member of the fraternal order. Throughout the remainder of the NASCAR season, he and the team will continue to share the virtues of membership and encourage fans to learn more about the Moose Fraternity and their local lodges.

QUOTEBOARD:

Scott Hart, CEO, Moose International: “We were very pleased with our partnership with Ross Chastain in 2020 as he represented the Fraternity in a very positive way and are excited to continue that relationship this year. He, along with Chip Ganassi Racing, projects the same values that we have as an organization and certainly supports our core missions, especially giving children in need a second chance at life.”

Doug Duchardt, COO, Chip Ganassi Racing: "We're excited for the Moose Fraternity to team up again with Ross Chastain and expand on their partnership that began last year in the Xfinity Series. We look forward to growing the relationship between CGR and the Moose throughout the season and helping to amplify their message to race fans across the country."

Ross Chastain, Driver, No. 42 Moose Fraternity Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: "I really enjoyed getting to know the team from the Moose Fraternity last season and was honored to be made a member of the Order, and it's great to welcome them to Chip Ganassi Racing and the No. 42 team in the Cup Series. Their members do a lot of good work in communities across the country, and with everything going on I can't think of a better time to help promote what the Moose do and who they are."

