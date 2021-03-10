Now Meets Next in Phoenix Suárez Debuts No. 99 CommScope Chevrolet Sunday

The 29-year-old driver for Trackhouse Racing is quite familiar with Phoenix. Before Suárez made his way to the ranks of NASCAR’s premiere series, he entered the sport via NASCAR’s weekly and touring series.
While driving in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West, he made three starts at Phoenix from 2011 to 2012 with best finishes of third in March 2012 and sixth in November 2011. Suárez won the Camping World Truck Series race at Phoenix on Nov. 11, 2016. The Monterrey, Mexico native notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title.
CommScope, a global leader in network connectivity, marks the seventh year of its support for Suárez.