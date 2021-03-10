FRM Phoenix Preview: Homecoming Weekend for Daytona 500 Champion. Alfredo Talks About Early Season Expectations

Alfredo comes to the Phoenix Raceway ready to make his second NASCAR start at the track, but the first in his Cup car. That will be the case many times this season. Alfredo has experience at many tracks and the Sunoco Rookie of the Year candidate knows the challenges. But, he also has expectations, too.
"We all know that I have to learn the car and in some cases, the track," said Alfredo. "That's what will happen a lot this year, but that doesn't mean the expectation is to just drive around. No way. I think we've proven we have good speed, especially once I get 20 or 25 laps into the race. I've been comfortable getting into the groove and just trying to get better and better as the race goes along.
"So, I think we have our expectations of getting better, but also racing hard, racing for position and getting better results I look at Las Vegas last weekend and we're probably running lap times around the top-15 guys or so. The same at Homestead. So, now it's just closing down and getting those finishes at the end. I have confidence we can do that."
Alfredo comes into Phoenix with three consecutive top-25 finishes.
"We want those to be top-20, then top-15, and then top-10 finishes," continued Alfredo. "I don't know how quick that will all happen, but I'm excited to keep learning and getting better. We've created a solid base the past few weeks and now we can build on top of it."
Alfredo will race the No. 38 MDS Trucking Ford Mustang this weekend.