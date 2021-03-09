HaasTooling.com Racing: Cole Custer Phoenix Advance

Your thoughts as you head to Phoenix for the fifth race of the season? “Phoenix has always been a track I’ve loved going to. They’ve made it interesting the last couple of years with the PJ1 (traction compound) they put down and how you work it and how you’re going to set your car up for it. It’s something that’s always changing, so you’re constantly having to readjust your car to figure out how you’re going to run and what you need to have to run on it good. I think we ran solid there last year. We had some bad luck in the second race. I’ve always looked forward to going there and we’ve had success there in the past, so it’s just a matter of trying to build on what we did there the last time.” After a mixed bag of results over the last four weekends, what do you want or need to accomplish this weekend at Phoenix? “This weekend is definitely a weekend where we’re really looking to put it all together. We had a solid run at Daytona, but the two races I was really frustrated about not getting the finishes we wanted was the Daytona road course and Homestead. I thought we had two really good top-10 runs but bad luck kind of kept us out of it. After not having the run we wanted at Vegas, it’s a weekend we kind of definitely want to get back on track and get the top-10 and the solid stage points that we need to get us back in the game.” You scored your first career Cup Series top-10 in this race last year in what was then your seventh career start. How big of an accomplishment was that for you? “It was a huge finish for us. It was a huge boost to have a really solid day and a fast Mustang. We overcame obstacles all weekend, and it really helped us continue to carry that all through the rest of the year. I think we got better most every single race in one way or another, so it was something that gave us the momentum to do that. We came back to Phoenix in November and didn’t get the finish we wanted, but we left there with the Rookie of the Year title, which obviously was special. It was definitely a rookie season with a lot of peaks and valleys, results-wise, and a really interesting season to be a rookie with no practice, no testing or qualifying, so it was a lot of just learning on the fly, but I think we all managed it very well. It’ll be good to get back there this weekend to see how much we’ve improved.” It was a year ago this weekend that you and your fellow competitors headed to Atlanta Motor Speedway for the next round only to be sent home because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Your memories of that, and thoughts on the past year? “Well, it was just something that’s never been seen before, I guess – the kind of thing we never thought would happen. We all flew down to Atlanta and then we were told we had to head back. It was pretty shocking, for sure. None of us knew what to expect, honestly. It means lot to look back and see what everybody did to pull us all together and make sure we got back to racing.” We’re gradually seeing more and more fans allowed to watch from the grandstands. How much appreciation do you have for the fans, and how much are you looking forward to getting back to full capacity? “The fans make the sport. I think we all realized when we went to Darlington for the first time last May without any fans, it was just weird. It was not the same without the fans. Having fans, with the energy that they bring, that changes the whole weekend. I’m looking forward to seeing more and more fans as we go, and hopefully we get them all back soon.” TSC PR