Gilliland Makes Move in Championship, McDowell and Alfredo Lead Laps in Vegas Weekend

Alfredo led his first lap in the NASCAR Cup Series on Sunday at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. A few strategy plays put Alfredo and the No. 38 Speedy Cash Ford Mustang team either leading or near the front throughout Sunday's race. It was another great learning day and Alfredo has completed all but one lap in his last three races.

Alfredo started the race 27th and during a Lap 25 Competition Caution was in the same spot. Each week the team uses the opening laps to allow Alfredo to learn the track in his Cup car.

Alfredo was happy with his Speedy Cash Ford Mustang and moved to 20th by a Lap 46 Caution. Alfredo finished the first Stage in the 24th spot and had his best Stage of his young Cup career.

The second Stage, Alfredo and the No. 38 team elected not to split the stage in half, but instead pit at the end of their fuel window. This allowed for McDowell to lead and Alfredo to take over that spot when the 34 came to pit road. Alfredo made his first lap as the leader before pitting for fuel and tires. He showed good speed and had no problem leading the race.

After the stop, Alfredo was mired back a lap down. But, as the Stage ended, he was back on the Lead Lap. The Seth Barbour-led team used strategy again to put Alfredo up front in the final stage. On a late-race restart, Alfredo started near the front with 80 to go. But, the rookie wasn't given any break and had to wait until the field went single-file to race for his spots back. He did just that. Alfredo made the climb back to 24th at the end.

It's the second 24th-place finish and moved Alfredo up two spots to 27th points He's only 12 points out of the Rookie of the Year spot.

ANTHONY ALFREDO. NO. 38 SPEEDY CASH FORD MUSTANG. FINISHED 24