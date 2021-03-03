Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

Wednesday, Mar 03 27
Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance NK Photography Photo

Ever wanted to know what it is like for a new team to prepare for months and race in the Daytona 500?

Why someone like Justin Marks would start a NASCAR Cup Series team like Trackhouse Racing?

What a team meeting with Pitbull is like the night before the race? Or, visit the school he built in his Miami neighborhood?

Ever wondered just how tough Daniel Suárez is behind the wheel of the No. 99 Chevrolet?

Click To Watch Trailer for "TRACKHOUSE: GET READY"

If you want answers to any of the above then watch "TRACKHOUSE: GET READY" Thursday at 7 PM ET on NASCAR's Facebook and YouTube channels.

Cameras spent weeks with the Trackhouse team as it raced in the first three races of the 2021 Cup Series season. They captured the off track moments as the new team took its first steps of what it expects to be a long journey.

Pitbull, Daniel Suárez, Justin Marks and Steve Phelps at SLAM! School in Miami on Monday.

SLAM! School Visit

After finishing 15th at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway on Sunday Suárez spent Monday in Miami touring Trackhouse Co-Owner Pitbull's SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter school -- which he helped establish seven years ago.

Suárez joined Marks and NASCAR President Steve Phelps in meeting with students and discussing the importance of education.

Suárez held a news conference from the radio and television broadcasting classes and talked to students about the importance of STEM in racing as well as the job market.

Pitbull joined the group as they fired the engine of the No. 99 Chevrolet liveried in a special SLAM! paint scheme. Suarez even did a burnout in front of the students and the team's race hauler.

Viva Las Vegas

Suárez and the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet Camaro crew take on the 1.5-mile Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Sunday in the fourth race of the 2021 season.

Suárez has raced at the front of the field in all three races this season and has surprised many with his early success with such a new organization.

Suárez enters the race 22nd in points despite being caught up in a lap 14 wreck in the Daytona 500. He suffered heavy damage in a first lap encounter when another car slowed in front of the field at the start of Sunday's race in Homestead.

The No. 99 should climb higher in the standings in the coming weeks. Watch Sunday's race at 3:30 p.m. ET on Fox
 

Daniel Suárez, Driver of the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet

What should race fans expect to see in "TRACKHOUSE: GET READY"?

Suárez: “I am looking forward to this video. I don't know what to expect. The cameras have followed us around all year so far. We have had a lot of fun making it, but it is also hard work for the cameramen and people who produce those shows. I hope it gives race fans a chance to see what it was like for us the first few weeks of the season."

What do you expect in Las Vegas?

Suárez: "Las Vegas is going to be a tough track for everyone. You don't have as many lanes to use to pass. But I think our Camping World Chevrolet is going to be really good. I hope we can find some luck and avoid others' problems and show just how fast we really are."

What do you think of your season so far?

Suárez: "I'm happy with our progress so far, but nobody is satisfied. As (Crew Chief) Travis (Mack) always says 'we aren't losing but learning.' We are racing for top-10 finishes this season and that's pretty impressive. The thing you have to remember is all of us are just getting to know each other. We are all new. But I like what i see so far.

"Off the track we have brought in CommScope and Camping World and both of those companies are great partners. And, it's been pretty cool to hang out and get to know Pitbull. It's been a pretty exciting year so far."

What did you think of the SLAM! School visit?

Suárez: "That was amazing to see those kids and how interested they were in their education. They have a radio and broadcast studio that was amazing. We had a news conference where the kids asked me questions. It's a very professionally run school with a lot of amazing teachers and students. NASCAR President Steve Phelps and Pitbull joined myself and Justin and our team. The kids faces lit up when we fired up the race car and I did a burnout."

Trackhouse Racing PR

Speedway Digest Staff

