Daniel Suarez Trackhouse Racing Las Vegas Advance

What should race fans expect to see in "TRACKHOUSE: GET READY"?

Suárez: “I am looking forward to this video. I don't know what to expect. The cameras have followed us around all year so far. We have had a lot of fun making it, but it is also hard work for the cameramen and people who produce those shows. I hope it gives race fans a chance to see what it was like for us the first few weeks of the season."

What do you expect in Las Vegas?

Suárez: "Las Vegas is going to be a tough track for everyone. You don't have as many lanes to use to pass. But I think our Camping World Chevrolet is going to be really good. I hope we can find some luck and avoid others' problems and show just how fast we really are."

What do you think of your season so far?

Suárez: "I'm happy with our progress so far, but nobody is satisfied. As (Crew Chief) Travis (Mack) always says 'we aren't losing but learning.' We are racing for top-10 finishes this season and that's pretty impressive. The thing you have to remember is all of us are just getting to know each other. We are all new. But I like what i see so far.

"Off the track we have brought in CommScope and Camping World and both of those companies are great partners. And, it's been pretty cool to hang out and get to know Pitbull. It's been a pretty exciting year so far."