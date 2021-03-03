Spire Motorsports to Showcase Built Bar Aboard LaJoie's No. 7 at LVMS

Spire Motorsports announced today that Built Bar will be the primary sponsor of Corey LaJoie’s No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.



Built Bar is part of the Built Brands™ portfolio of nutritional products. Built Brands is a leading manufacturer and distributor of healthy, great-tasting protein and energy products--combining natural, clean ingredients in a unique way. Built Bar’s proprietary manufacturing process produces a great-tasting, healthy bar that is high in protein, high in fiber, and low in sugar.



“Built Brands is thrilled to extend our partnership with Corey LaJoie and join Spire Motorsports for the 2021 season,” said Nick Greer, co-founder of Built Brands. "It is our responsibility to ensure Corey is properly fueled for all his races, and we're committed to serving as his healthy snack alternative while he's on and off the track. Here's to another protein-packed season, with many more to come."



Built Bar is truly a standout among protein bars. With its exceptional nutritional profile and so many delicious flavors, Built Bar is the favorite protein bar of many discerning fitness trainers and fitness enthusiasts alike.



“I can’t wait to have Built Bar on our car this weekend in Las Vegas,” said LaJoie. “Nick Greer and the team at Built Brands supported me last season and I’m really proud they’ve decided to partner with us at Spire Motorsports this year. The paint scheme they came up with should certainly capture the fan’s attention and hopefully sell a bunch of protein bars. Las Vegas is one of my favorite intermediate tracks and I’m looking forward to having a strong day.”



“We’re thrilled to have Built Bar come aboard our No. 7 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend,” said Spire Motorsports co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Corey, Nick Greer and the team at Built Brands have created a relationship that we’re excited to see transition to Spire Motorsports. The paint scheme they’ve come up with is absolutely lights out and I can’t think of a better venue to see it come to life than Las Vegas Motor Speedway.”



The Pennzoil 400 from Las Vegas Motor Speedway will be televised live on FOX Sunday, March 7 beginning at 3:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time (EST). The fourth of 36 races on the 2021 NCS schedule will be broadcast live on the Performance Racing Network and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

Spire Motorsports PR