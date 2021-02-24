Suarez's Camping World Chevrolet ﻿To Debut In Pitbull's Miami Hometown

Pitbull, Co-Owner of the No. 99 Camping World Chevrolet:
PITBULL: "Who would have ever thought? A little Miami boy - right here in one of my old neighborhoods of Little Havana - being able to be involved in NASCAR?
"There is no hidden agenda here. You want a winning team, you want to create amazing sponsorships and an amazing organization. But more than anything this was about the initiative to utilize NASCAR to inspire those who never would have had a chance to be part of NASCAR.
"Being a Miami-boy and everything we have done with music, education and entertainment, if there is anything we understand it's being underdogs. Whether that's the Heat, the Marlins, the Dolphins, or UM, we always find a way to make it happen - the Dolphins we are still working on!"