Suarez's Camping World Chevrolet ﻿To Debut In Pitbull's Miami Hometown

Did you ever dream you would be racing in the Miami area with Pitbull as the co-owner of team?

SUAREZ: “When I signed on at Trackhouse I had no idea Pitbull would be joining the team. Pitbull and I met a few years back. We have a few common friends. I never realized he was a race fan and he loved racing. He started loving racing when he saw the movie "Days of Thunder." He’s really happy how things worked out. He is such a popular figure not just in the Latino community but worldwide. Me being a Mexican driver, it just all makes sense. Add to that Pitbull and Justin are committed to making a difference in communities and taking NASCAR racing to places it has never been before. It just all made so much sense. We met in Miami and we knew after a couple of hours this was going to be a great relationship."

Do you have any singing talent?

SUAREZ: "Certainly not. It’s pretty incredible what these guys do. They are amazing performers. Pitbull has a talent for not only singing but communicating, talking with people. It's amazing how his brain works."