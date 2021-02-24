Camping World Joins Trackhouse Racing

Trackhouse Racing announced today that America’s Recreation Dealer, Camping World will sponsor its No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro and driver Daniel Suarez at several races in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.



Camping World, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle centric locations and sponsor of the NASCAR Truck Series, makes its first appearance as the primary sponsor of the No. 99 on Sunday at Homestead-Miami (Fla.) Speedway.



The sponsorship brings together three visionary entrepreneurs with Trackhouse Racing team founder Justin Marks, GRAMMY Award-winning global superstar and Trackhouse co-owner Pitbull and Camping World CEO and Chairman Marcus Lemonis, who also stars in the CNBC reality show, “The Profit.”



“This has been a pretty amazing start to our young organization,” said Marks, whose Trackhouse team debuted in the 2021 Daytona 500.



“It is an honor to have someone with the stature of Marcus believe in what we are doing and want to sponsor our team. We are building the foundation that will keep Trackhouse strong on the track and in the community for years to come.”



“Daniel Suarez and Pitbull are great marketing partners and will help communicate our company’s offering effectively and efficiently to the ever changing and fast-growing Hispanic market,” said Lemonis.



Last month, Marks announced Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) as a co-owner of Trackhouse Racing. The team plans to amplify the sport’s influence around the world. Not only will Pitbull serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but he will also serve as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.



Pitbull was Grand Marshal at the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14 and plans to attend the Homestead race on Sunday.



Suárez, 29, a native of Monterrey, Mexico, notably stands out as the only foreign-born national series champion in NASCAR history with his 2016 Xfinity Series title.



“I met Marcus a few years ago when he sponsored me in the No. 19 car and it is amazing that we reunite with the Trackhouse team,” said Suarez. “I consider Marcus a friend, but also consider him one of the great business minds in the world. We will definitely help tell the story of Camping World and its products and services and he will help tell the story of Trackhouse and our efforts on and off the track.This is exciting for me.”



Camping World joins CommScope, iFLY, K1Speed, PUMPiTUP, Coca-Cola and Chevrolet as sponsors on the No. 99.



Trackhouse Racing PR