Chris Windom to Make NASCAR Cup Series Debut with NOS Energy at Bristol Motor Speedway

Chris Windom is set to make his NASCAR Cup Series debut at Bristol Motor Speedway in the inaugural Food City Dirt Race in late March. Windom will pilot the No. 15 NOS Energy Chevrolet in the premier event.



Windom, an Illinois native, is a veteran in dirt racing. In 2020, Windom became one of only seven drivers to achieve the coveted USAC Triple Crown, winning an overall championship in the three national categories, Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown.



“I am excited to have Chris make his debut in the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing in the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway,” commented team owner, Rick Ware. “Chris is an established dirt racer, whose achievements surpass many. I’m looking forward to seeing him race, and hopefully bring home a good finish."



“We are thrilled to be part of this new opportunity with Chris Windom and Rick Ware Racing,” says NOS Energy Marketing Director, Lauren Albano. “Coming off a 2020 USAC Championship Season, it’s clear Chris is a wheelman and ready for this next challenge. Bristol Motor Speedway is such an iconic NASCAR track and will be rather special to see a NOS Energy car hit the track with one of our original dirt track drivers.”



Based in Corona, California, NOS is part of the Monster Energy Company. Launched in 2005, NOS Energy Drink is rooted in auto-culture and is a proud partner of Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chris Forsberg, Chris Windom and more.



“I’m very excited for this unique opportunity with RWR,” Chris Windom said. “Not only to race in the NASCAR Cup series, but to be a part of the first time they race Bristol on dirt is really cool. Hopefully my previous dirt experience will give me a head start out of the gate. I have to thank Lauren Albano with NOS Energy Drink, Brodie Hayward, and David Byrd for helping make this possible for me.”



The Food City Dirt Race at the Bristol (TN) Motor Speedway is scheduled for Sunday March 28th at 2:30 p.m. ET on FOX.



For more information about RWR, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

