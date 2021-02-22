Traxion partners with a real-life NASCAR team and it races this weekend

Oh yeh, check us out, patting ourselves on the back. But, looking past the hubris of writing an article about our own name appearing on a NASCAR, we’re supporting new talent. This weekend, we’ll be partnering with the latest team in NASCAR on only its third race. Live Fast Motorsports will be using a Traxion livery during the Dixie Vodka 400 Cup Series round at Homestead-Miami Speedway this Sunday.

Think of it this way. The newest racing video game community teaming up with the freshest NASCAR team to deliver something to root for. To get behind. To whoop and holler at from your sofa. We’ll be following the #78 car’s every move, and we hope you do too.

Live Fast Motorsports is also unique because it’s driven by a co-owner, BJ McLeod. Oh, and they avoided the carnage at the recent Daytona 500 to finish 23rd on its first attempt.

We’re not the only ones enthused by the news either.

“We are so excited to help announce the launch of Traxion.GG and bring it to the forefront of racing in the NCS and to racing fans across the world,” said co-owner Matt Tifft.

Thanks, Matt. We’re excited to be working with you too. Be sure to follow the team on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram for updates throughout the weekend.

So, to recap: Live Fast Motorsports. Sunday 28th February. 3:30 pm Eastern, 12:30 pm Pacific, 8:30 pm GMT. The number 78 Ford Mustang. Driven by BJ McLeod. Massive Traxion logos on the car livery. 267 laps or 400 miles in Florida. “Boogity, Boogity, Boogity, let’s go racin’ boys.”

