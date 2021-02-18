Clix Wipers Joins RWR, Smithley as Primary Sponsor at Daytona Road Course

Rick Ware Racing (RWR) announced today that Sanford, Florida based, Clix Wipers will serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 53 Chevrolet for Garrett Smithley in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course.



Clix’s owners and brothers, Anthony and Arthur Leardi, have 25 years of combined experience in the wiper business. Over that time, they saw many changes in the industry, and not for the better. Every new style or innovation that they saw come to the marketplace came from the big national brands and didn’t seem to do anything. All it did was cost people time and money while being frustrating and confusing. The duo saw the opportunity to create something different, something that actually put drivers first and worked to improve the safety and overall driving experience of the customer.



Clix’s goal was to cut through all the noise and confusion when it came to windshield wipers, they wanted to simplify the process of buying and replacing blades. Questions like “what style blades do I have?”, “What kind of arm do I need?”, “how do I remove the old blades?” were all too commonplace and were frankly nothing more than a time-consuming headache for the consumer. Clix eliminated all of this by creating an interface where you find your blades based on vehicle year, make and model and created an installation system that allows blades to be installed and then replaced or interchanged in 10 seconds It’s so easy that first-time drivers and car enthusiasts alike can find and install their new blades with ease. Clix Wipers are available in 30+ custom designs.



“My brother and I are thrilled to have the opportunity to continue working with Garrett (Smithley) and Rick Ware Racing in 2021,” said CEO Anthony Leardi. “The opportunity to add a primary race was extremely exciting to our whole team. Road Courses are the only tracks that NASCAR will race in the rain, and when they do, they need a wiper. Sponsoring the Daytona Road Course event is a natural for Clix and we can’t wait to see the Clix Wipers car hit the track.”



Clix Wipers are available at www.ClixWipers.com and www.Amazon.com, and will be available in all AutoZone locations nationwide later this year. Clix is looking to expand its retail store presence and looks to its involvement in motorsports to assist in that desired expansion.



“From the moment I met Anthony and Arthur (Leardi) I knew it would be a great partnership,” said Garrett Smithley. “I’ve never met more passionate people in my life. They know their business, they know their product, and they know their customers. Clix Wipers are the kind of product that make you think, “Why didn’t I think of that?” Not only is it a great idea, but it is a great product. I’m excited to see Clix continue its growth. I’m honored to work with such a quality group of people. I can’t wait to hit the track on Sunday.”



KSDT CPA, Victory Lane Quick Oil Change, Kendall Motor Oil, Red Line Synthetic Oil, Water Wetter, TrueBrand and Buck’s Oil will serve as associate sponsorship on the No. 53 Chevrolet Camaro this weekend.



The NCS O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway Road Course is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on FOX and MRN.



For more information about RWR, please visit www.WareRacing.com.

