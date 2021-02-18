Scott Hecker to Race in Daytona Road-Course for LFM

Live Fast Motorsports announces today Scott Heckert will wheel the No. 78 Ford Mustang with Motorsport Games adorned as the primary sponsor at the Daytona Road Course.

“We are so excited to have Scott driving for us at the Daytona Road Course,” said co-owner BJ McLeod. “He’s an absolute wheel-man on road courses, and his stats show just that.”

“This is a special moment for me and it’s even better that I get to drive for two of my close friends,” said Scott Heckert. “It’s been great getting to witness BJ and Matt build this new (NCS) team and I’m honored to represent them at their first road course race.”

When BJ and Jessica McLeod brought on Scott Heckert as their second driver in their late-model driver development program, they would have never imagined their relationship with Heckert would blossom to what it has transpired to be over time. In 2016, Heckert made his NXS debut with BJ McLeod Motorsports where he made his career-best finish in the NXS at Watkins-Glen.

Heckert also found success in the K&N Pro Series East after racing full-time for three years. In 2014, Heckert acquired two road-course wins in the K&N Series at Watkins-Glen and V.I.R. In 2015, Heckert drove for Justin Marks and HScott Motorsports where he recorded two wins, again, at Watkins-Glen as well as Winston-Salem.

Race coverage for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 253 at the Daytona Road Course on Sunday, February 21st is 3:00 p.m. ET live on FOX and MRN Radio.

