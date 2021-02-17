Ford Performance Racing School: Daytona Road Course Advance for Chase Briscoe

|
Notes of Interest
• Ford Performance Racing School reunites with Chase Briscoe in the NASCAR Cup Series after a successful nine-win partnership in the NASCAR Xfinity Series last season. Ford Performance Racing School is the only school to wear the Ford oval, and Ford is the only full-line vehicle manufacturer to offer product-focused experiential driving programs exclusively to the owners of its complete line of performance vehicles, from cars to trucks to SUVs.
• Briscoe looks to better his top-20 finish from last weekend’s season-opening Daytona 500, his first Cup Series start, as he and his fellow competitors return to Daytona to compete Sunday on the 3.61-mile, 14 turn-road course layout. Briscoe has one Xfinity Series start on the road course at Daytona, but the 29th-place result was not indicative of his early race success. After leading twice for a race-high 26 laps and winning Stage 2, Briscoe was caught up in an accordion-like, multicar accident at the entry to turn one as those around him overshot the corner. He was in fourth place as the field entered the first left-hand turn, and Briscoe tried to clear the frontrunners by overtaking them on the outside. But the top-three cars each ran wide, pushing Briscoe off the track, and as he came off the turn and onto a straight before the International Horseshoe, he got sandwiched between two other cars. This sent Briscoe spinning into the grass, whereupon the nose of his Ford Mustang sustained heavy damage. The team was unable to make repairs and Briscoe had to retire his racecar with a disappointing 29th-place finish. It was his first DNF (Did Not Finish) in 35 races, a streak dating back to July 5, 2019 when Briscoe was collected in a multicar accident during the Firecracker 250 on Daytona’s 2.5-mile superspeedway.
• The Daytona road-course race is the first of a ground-breaking seven NASCAR Cup Series races to be held on road courses in 2021. From 1988 to 2017, there were only two road courses on the schedule – Sonoma (Calif.) Raceway and Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Roval was added in 2018, giving the series just three road-course venues. The initial 2021 schedule doubled that tally, with Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, Texas, Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course all being added. And when COVID-19 restrictions forced the cancellation of the series’ stop at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California, the Daytona road course was put in its place.
• In addition to the Xfinity Series last August, Briscoe competed on the Daytona road course three times in the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge race that is a prelude to the season-opening Rolex 24 at Daytona. His best finish was fifth in 2019, when he teamed with Austin Cindric and former IMSA champion Billy Johnson in a Ford Mustang GT4.
• Briscoe was considered one of the stronger road-course racers in the Xfinity Series and hopes that success carries into the Cup Series. The 26-year-old racer from Mitchell, Indiana, picked up his first career Xfinity Series victory in the series’ inaugural race on the Charlotte Roval in 2018. He also fulfilled his childhood dream of kissing the historic Yard of Bricks when he won last summer on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. It was his fifth win of the 2020 season.
• Briscoe finished among the top-10 in all but three of the 10 road-course races in which he competed in the Xfinity Series. And in his lone NASCAR Camping World Truck Series start on a road course – 2017 at Canadian Tire Motorsports Park in Bowmanville, Ontario – Briscoe finished seventh in a Ford F-150.
Chase Briscoe, Driver of the No. 14 Ford Performance Racing School Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing
Your first Cup Series race is in the books. Was there anything that surprised you, or have your expectations shifted after spending some time on track with the guys you’ll race against every week?
Even with the challenges during the Daytona 500, we got a good look at the team’s ability to persevere. We know you want to go out and knock off top-10 finishes, but is fighting through the challenges the top priority early in the season?
You’ve had some road-course success in the past. Do you expect that you’ll be able to pull from that experience and potentially run up front this weekend, or is this more of a learning experience for later in the year?
Typically, the second race of the season is when teams get a good idea of what they need to work on for a majority of the races on the schedule. Does that still stand with the second race now being a road course?
Your teammates ran the Busch Clash last Tuesday night. Have you had a chance to talk with them about what they learned during the race?
