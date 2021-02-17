The Pete Store Returns as Primary Partner to Front Row Motorsports

A longstanding partner of Front Row Motorsports (FRM) returns to the track this weekend. The Pete Store, a network of Peterbilt truck dealerships, will be the primary partner of Sunoco Rookie of the Year driver Anthony Alfredo and the No. 38 Ford Mustang team for Sunday’s first NASCAR Cup Series road course of the season at the Daytona Road Course.



Alfredo will be making his first start on the road course and second of the season.



Alfredo comes into the weekend with one of FRM’s strongest partnerships. Peterbilt trucks have hauled the team’s cars from coast-to-coast for years and it’s all with the help of The Pete Store. The Pete Store has locations spanning the Eastern United States and offers new and pre-owned trucks, parts, body shops and truck services. They have been the recipient of the Peterbilt North American Dealer of the Year numerous times. “We know what it takes to build a winning team,” said Greg Arscott, President, The Pete Store Southeast. “Anthony is just beginning his journey and we’re proud to support him so early in his NASCAR Cup career. Bob Jenkins and everyone at Front Row Motorsports have been very loyal to us and it’s an honor that we can bring The Pete store colors to the No. 38 team this weekend in Daytona.”



The Pete Store just announced it has completed the purchase of Palm Peterbilt Truck Centers, a truck dealer group with six locations in South Florida including Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, Fort Pierce, Clewiston and Fort Myers. The acquisition extends the company’s footprint of Peterbilt dealerships to include eight states and 23 locations spanning 1,500 miles on the East Coast.



“It’s great to have The Pete Store on our car for Daytona.” said Alfredo. “Our haulers and the tractors that pull them are vital in our sport. You take it for granted until you have a problem or hear about someone having a problem on the road. We just put your trust into our Peterbilt’s and The Pete Store. Everyone at FRM always say they are the best in the business. I trust that.”



For more information about The Pete Store, visit www.petestore.com



FRM PR