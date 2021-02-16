Mobil 1 Racing: Daytona Road Course Advance for Kevin Harvick

The first three races of this season are very different beginning last week with a superspeedway, a road course this Sunday and a 1.5-mile oval next Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Will that shake up the point standings early in the year? “Every year, there are always surprises. There are always situations where people have had a bad three weeks. You just have to approach it as you would at any other point in the season. You go to the racetrack and try to put forward the best effort that you can to position yourself for the best finish you can get, and you do that every week. I think early in the season, no matter what tracks we’re on, there are going to be surprises as far as where people are. Sometimes you’re in a good spot and sometimes you’re digging out of a hole. It’s just the way the season starts.” In running the Busch Clash on the road course – do you feel like you gave up valuable seat time on the oval in preparation for the Daytona 500 to be good this week on the road course? “I actually feel the opposite. I felt like the Busch Clash benefitted us tremendously just because of the fact that there are a lot of things we wanted to try in this particular environment. It was basically a test for us on the road-course stuff, and with so many road courses on the schedule this year, it just allowed us to have a test session to go out and try all the things we wanted to try. No pressure of a points race or anything that comes with that. We could tear it up, but the likelihood of tearing it up on the oval is way, way higher and, for us, there are a couple of benefits of not having a torn-up car and being able to make some laps and try to hone in on exactly what we need for our road-course program for the year.” There are seven road-course races on the schedule this year. Do like road-course racing and are you looking forward to doing it so often? “I enjoy road racing. For us, it’s kind of up and down as far as what we’ve been able to do on the racetrack from a performance side, but a lot of that was track specific, too. Sonoma has been a really good racetrack for us. Then you look at Daytona – we kind of all got thrown on there last year. I think we all said we would’ve done probably a hundred things differently. It has yet to be seen, but I think running the Busch Clash helped us this week going back to the road course. We definitely have some racetracks that we needed to work on to try and make our stuff better, but we also know that we are going to some new places. We have to be a little more prepared, and that goes for me too. I’m trying to learn these new racetracks – which curbs to hit and all those types of things. We’re going to be aggressive with it and spend more time in the simulator and more time in the go kart trying to do some other things outside of what we do in the Mobil 1 Ford Mustang.” Would you rather have more road courses or short tracks? “I would probably vote for short tracks just because of the fact that I think that short-track racing is a lot of fun to watch. The road courses will be great to mix it up, but when you look at the short tracks, everybody can see what’s going on from their seat and not wonder what happens the next time around. I think there’s a balance between adding more short tracks compared to road courses.” Whether it’s a road course or a short track or any kind of track, you have an added advantage with Mobil 1 as a sponsor and technology partner. How advantageous has this relationship been? “The oil in the engine, the oil in the transmission, the oil in the rear gear and the things Mobil 1 provides us from a lubricant standpoint, it all adds up in the form of quicker lap times. On an oval, we can pick up a tenth-and-a-half or two-tenths of a second. On a road course, Mobil 1 helps with preservation, because we beat the heck out of our racecars – hitting curbs and shifting all the time. The level of technology and commitment to the things that go in our car, every piece of it adds up to a pretty big chunk of speed and an incredible amount of reliability.” TSC PR