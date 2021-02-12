Custer Finishes 14th in Duel

Race Recap:

● Cole Custer started 13th and ended the caution-free, 60-lap race in 14th.

● The No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang ran midpack at the start of the race but was up to 10th by lap eight.

● On lap 12, Custer moved up to ninth as momentum on the bottom line picked up.

● Custer reported on lap 15 that he needed more rear grip on the No. 41 Ford Mustang as he moved up sixth.

● The No. 41 HaasTooling.com team made a green-flag pit stop on lap 34 for fuel only.

● After green-flag pit stops cycled through, Custer settled into seventh, and the field went single-file.

● With only five laps to go, the California native jumped to the bottom lane looking for a shot to win the Duel. The line was unable to form, and he dropped back to 13th.

● As the field was coming to the checkered flag, the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang got loose and spun in turn four but still managed a 14-place finish.

Notes:

● Drivers earning odd-numbered positions from Wednesday’s pole qualifying session were assigned to the first Duel race. Drivers earning even-numbered positions from pole qualifying competed in the second Duel race. The starting positions for each Duel race were based on qualifying times.

● Custer will start 27th in the Daytona 500. His best Daytona 500 finish is 37th, earned last year.

Cole Custer, driver of the No. 41 HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“We were running in the top-10 for most of the night and tried to go to the bottom to get better track position at the end. We were just too loose and it didn’t work out. We’ve got some work to do on our HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang, but we have time to get things figured out during practice and then we’ll turn our attention to the Daytona 500.”

Next Up:

The 63rd running of the Daytona 500 takes place at 2:30 p.m. ET on Sunday with live coverage provided by FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

