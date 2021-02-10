Fiserv Expands Partnership with Chip Ganassi Racing

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today that Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will expand its partnership with CGR and the No. 42 team for multiple races during the 2021 season. The expanded partnership will start with an entry in the Daytona 500 featuring Fiserv as a primary partner for the No. 42 Clover Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE driven by Ross Chastain.

Clover® is a market-leading point-of-sale platform from Fiserv that enables small and mid-sized businesses to accept and process payments, operate more efficiently and better manage their businesses with features such as loyalty programs and online ordering. Nearly half a million businesses, from retailers to restaurants, process more than $130 billion in payments annually through Clover devices.

Fiserv has partnered with CGR for more than five seasons. The company became an associate sponsor of the No. 1 car for the fall race at Martinsville Speedway in 2016. This was followed by two races with the No. 42 team during the 2017 NASCAR Playoffs, and the partnership has continued since. Showing a commitment and interest in NASCAR, the company was the title sponsor for the fall Martinsville race from 2017-2019.

For Chastain, this will be his first time representing Fiserv as he embarks on his first full season with CGR and first full-time season racing in the NASCAR Cup Series.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Back2Business – Throughout the season Fiserv will be promoting its Back2Business program, a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen minority-owned small businesses in targeted communities through financial support, business expertise, leading technology solutions such as Clover, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. Qualifying business owners in local race markets will be recognized as Fiserv continues to help small business owners move forward from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded program will kick off with the race team in Daytona, with grants being made to two Daytona-area businesses. During the year, various team members will be involved in helping to support this program.

Throughout the season Fiserv will be promoting its Back2Business program, a multi-pronged initiative to strengthen minority-owned small businesses in targeted communities through financial support, business expertise, leading technology solutions such as Clover, strategic partnerships, and community engagement. Qualifying business owners in local race markets will be recognized as Fiserv continues to help small business owners move forward from the negative effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expanded program will kick off with the race team in Daytona, with grants being made to two Daytona-area businesses. During the year, various team members will be involved in helping to support this program. Growing Success – Chastain may be a newer member of the Fiserv team, but he comes with a wealth of small business knowledge gained from his family’s watermelon farming business, which they have operated for eight generations. This background gives Chastain unique insight into some of the challenges faced by small businesses and the importance of valuable solutions to overcome those challenges.

– Chastain may be a newer member of the Fiserv team, but he comes with a wealth of small business knowledge gained from his family’s watermelon farming business, which they have operated for eight generations. This background gives Chastain unique insight into some of the challenges faced by small businesses and the importance of valuable solutions to overcome those challenges. Technology Driven – Problem solving through technology solutions came to the forefront throughout the 2020 NASCAR season, and Fiserv was quick to adapt by hosting several virtual hospitality events during the year for their clients and customers. Similar technology solutions will be used again over the course of the 2021 season as CGR and Fiserv continue to bring the excitement of race day to guests via the virtual platform.

QUOTEBOARD:

Frank Bisignano, President and Chief Executive Officer, Fiserv: “Our partnership with CGR is built around our mutual commitment to teamwork, leading technology and world-class execution, and we are proud to be part of an organization and sport where these values are recognized and rewarded. Our sponsorship of the No. 42 car will help spotlight the essential role our Clover point-of-sale technology plays in the operation of nearly half a million businesses across our country and around the world.”

“Our partnership with CGR is built around our mutual commitment to teamwork, leading technology and world-class execution, and we are proud to be part of an organization and sport where these values are recognized and rewarded. Our sponsorship of the No. 42 car will help spotlight the essential role our Clover point-of-sale technology plays in the operation of nearly half a million businesses across our country and around the world.” Chip Ganassi, Owner, Chip Ganassi Racing: “We are thrilled to have Fiserv and their brand Clover back on the car in a much-expanded role. We have been partners for a number of years and have thoroughly enjoyed their involvement with CGR. We share many of the same values and goals, and we’re excited to continue to grow our relationship with them.”

“We are thrilled to have Fiserv and their brand Clover back on the car in a much-expanded role. We have been partners for a number of years and have thoroughly enjoyed their involvement with CGR. We share many of the same values and goals, and we’re excited to continue to grow our relationship with them.” Ross Chastain, Driver No. 42 Clover Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: “I can’t thank the leadership and everyone at Fiserv enough for the support they have shown our team and me as we compete together in the Cup Series for the first time. They have been strong supporters of the race team over the years and enjoyed the thrill of victory lane and I’m eager to do my part to create more memorable moments this year. I’m also excited to partner with a company that is dedicated to giving back to small businesses. Having some understanding of the challenges faced by those businesses it’s great to see the Fiserv efforts to lend a hand in a time of need.”

CGR PR