Martin Truex Jr. Signs Contract Extension With Joe Gibbs Racing

Joe Gibbs Racing announced today that it has reached an extended agreement with driver Martin Truex Jr. to continue piloting the team’s No. 19 Toyota Camry in the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Extending Martin’s agreement has been a big priority for us this off season,” said Joe Gibbs, Owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. “Martin brings so much to our organization. Obviously he’s talented and shown he can win at any racetrack but his insights also helps to make all our teams better.”

Truex is a former NASCAR Cup Series champion with 27 career victories. Over the past six seasons, the Mayetta, New Jersey native has established himself as a perenial championship contender with four Championship 4 appearances during that time, including his title in 2017 and runner-up finishes in 2018 and 2019. Since joining Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, Truex has driven the No. 19 Camry to eight victories, 29 top-five finishes, 47 top-10s and more than 2,000 laps led.

“I’m happy to get this news out there so we can focus on this season and the future with Joe Gibbs Racing,” said Truex. “This is where I wanted to be and to continue building on the success we have had together the past two years. I appreciate Coach, my team, everyone at JGR and all of our partners like Bass Pro Shops, Auto-Owners Insurance, Reser’s Fine Foods, Stanley Black & Decker and Toyota for making this possible and I look forward to continuing those relationships as we move forward.”

Terms of the agreement will not be disclosed.

JGR PR