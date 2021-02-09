Chip Ganassi Racing Announces Renewal of Partnership with Yorktel & Caregility

Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) announced today a partnership renewal with Yorktel and Caregility. The two organizations: Yorktel, a leading global provider of enterprise collaboration and managed service solutions and Caregility, a telehealth company dedicated to delivering care to wherever the patient is located, joined CGR for the 2020 NASCAR Playoff run as an associate partner on the No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by former Daytona 500 and NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Kurt Busch.

The renewed partnership with Yorktel and Caregility includes one primary sponsored event on the No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE, driven by Ross Chastain, along with associate branding on the No. 1 and No. 42 cars, driven by Busch and Chastain respectively. Both companies are owned by YTC Holdings.

NOTES OF INTEREST:

Kurt Busch will be competing in his 21 st full-time season of NCS competition. In 2020, he made his eighth consecutive and 14 th overall appearance in the NASCAR Playoffs, and was able to make the Round of 8 with a thrilling victory at his hometown track, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, eventually coming up one race shy of transferring to the Championship 4 in the series finale.

During the 2020 NASCAR Playoffs, Yorktel and Caregility utilized their partnership to pay tribute to frontline caregivers during the COVID-19 pandemic. With the initiative “Caregility Cares,” the name of a selected caregiver was carried on the No. 1 Chevrolet driven by Busch. Additionally, Busch hosted a weekly virtual meet and greet with the honoree.

QUOTEBOARD:

Ross Chastain, Driver No. 42 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: "I'm looking forward to working with Yorktel and Caregility this season. It is always a positive to be able to expand the relationship with our partners. I know that they were excited about getting involved with our team and Kurt Busch during the NASCAR Playoffs last season, and I'm excited about working with them to continue growth through the partnership."

Kurt Busch, Driver No. 1 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE: "I look forward to continuing the partnership with Yorktel and Caregility in 2021. I enjoyed having the opportunity to virtually meet several healthcare workers last season, that they recognized, for their efforts during the onset of the pandemic. It is a pleasure to continue the partnership that began last season." Ron Gaboury, CEO, Yorktel & Caregility: "Our experience in working with Chip Ganassi Racing last year was extremely positive. The partnership allowed us to increase brand awareness for both organizations as well as provide a vehicle to thank some of the front-line workers that have been battling the pandemic for almost a year now. I'm looking forward to a winning season with CGR in 2021."

CGR PR