Daniel Suarez & Trackhouse Racing Ready for Debut in 2021 Daytona 500

Daniel Suarez and the new Trackhouse Racing team make their debut in the 2021 Daytona 500 on Sunday at Daytona (Fla.) International Speedway.



Trackhouse Racing is the dream of former NASCAR and sports car driver Justin Marks who sees the NASCAR Cup Series team making its mark not only on the track, but off the track with an emphasis on bringing the sport to communities rarely exposed to NASCAR racing.



Suarez, 29, of Monterrey, Mexico, became the sport's only foreign-born driver to win a championship when he won the 2016 NASCAR Xfinity Series title.



Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro will carry the livery of iFly Indoor Skydiving this week in Daytona where he will participate in single-lap qualifying on Wednesday, a 150-mile qualifying race on Thursday and the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 on Sunday.



Before turning a wheel, Trackhouse Racing became one of the more popular teams in NASCAR when it announced GRAMMY® Award-winning global superstar Pitbull had become a co-owner. Not only will he serve as an active partner on the Trackhouse executive team, but Pitbull also serves as a brand and philanthropic ambassador. Together, Marks and Pitbull will foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools -- which Pitbull helped establish seven years ago.



Pitbull, who will be in Daytona for the team's first race and serve as Grand Marshal as well as give the command to start engines, will bring the sport of NASCAR to fans across globe.



It all begins at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday at the Daytona 500.



Trackhouse Racing PR