Joe Gibbs Racing Announces Agreement With Offerpad

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) announces an agreement with Offerpad to serve as the primary sponsor for two races on the No. 11 Toyota Camry with driver Denny Hamlin in the NASCAR Cup Series and four races on the No. 20 Toyota Supra with driver Harrison Burton in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.

A leader in the iBuyer industry, Offerpad has provided easy home selling solutions and custom real estate services to homeowners since 2015. Offerpad’s powerful, proprietary technology provides customers with convenience, certainty and control throughout their home selling and buying journey. With a full-service menu of real estate solutions including competitive express cash offers and flexible listing services, customers can choose the options that best fit their needs.

Offerpad will sponsor Denny Hamlin on the No. 11 Toyota Camry in Phoenix on March 14 and on the Charlotte Roval on October 10. In addition, Offerpad will appear on the No. 20 Toyota Supra with driver Harrison Burton at Talladega (April 24), Texas (June 12), Atlanta (July 10) and Daytona (August 27).

“Offerpad is excited to partner with Joe Gibbs Racing and drivers Denny Hamlin and Harrison Burton,” said Darrin Shamo, Chief Marketing Officer for Offerpad. “Like the winners on the Joe Gibbs team, Offerpad gets things done. We all operate with urgency to deliver the best experience possible to our customers and fans, whether it’s winning a race or helping them buy and sell a home.”

Hamlin has 44 career wins in the NASCAR Cup Series and is a three-time Daytona 500 Champion. He will attempt to become the first driver to win the prestigious race three times in a row when the 63rd running of The Great American Race takes place on February 14. The Chesterfield, VA native has been a model of consistency throughout his career with 280 top-ten and 179 top-five finishes in 542 starts. No driver has more wins in the Cup Series over the past two seasons than Hamlin’s 13.

“It’s always exciting to welcome a new partner into our sport and I’m thrilled to have Offerpad on board with us,” said Hamlin. “Unfortunately winning a race isn’t as easy as buying or selling a home using Offerpad, but hopefully we will have a chance to put them in Victory Lane right from the start.”

Burton is entering his second full season with Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series after earning Rookie of the Year honors in 2020 with an impressive campaign that included four wins,16 top-five and 27 top-ten finishes.

“The goal for our 20 team is to build off the momentum we had last year and having Offerpad come on board is just added incentive,” said Burton. “I can’t wait to get our season started.”

