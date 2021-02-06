HaasTooling.com Daytona 500 Advance for Cole Custer

You’re kicking off your sophomore NASCAR Cup Series season at the Daytona 500. How will you approach this year’s race? “For me, I just run the smartest race I can possible. I think you have to be aggressive in speedway racing. I think you have to race the whole time, but there are times when, if you’re in a bad spot, you might try and do the smarter route and hang back or something. It’s something where it’s the biggest and most prestigious race of the year and it’s the first one, so I think we’re all going all out. I mean, everybody wants to put their name in that hat of being a Daytona 500 winner. I think it’s something everybody wants to do there, and we’re going to put it all on the line to try and put our HaasTooling.com Ford Mustang in victory lane.” How much more confidence are you bringing into this year’s race compared to a year ago? “That’s one thing that comes with experience and watching video. Every single situation is different and you just have to know what the right move is and that comes with experience and watching film and studying, and also racing the whole race. I think if you’re kind of lagging back the whole race, you might not have the confidence of making those big moves at the end.” Where do you feel is the better place to be if the big one occurs, in front or it or behind it? “You want to be in front of it, but being in front of it is not easy and it doesn’t guarantee anything, I guess. It can happen at any moment, is the problem, so you really just have to go and race. We talk about trying to game it and trying to stay in front of it or behind it and everything, but for the most part you’ve just got to go race, hope for the best. If things are getting crazy and you’re in a bad spot, maybe you back out, but for the most part you go and race.” You’ll be racing in the Busch Clash by virtue of your race win and playoff appearance last year. What are your thoughts on that event, being that it’s on the road course for the first time this year, before you dig in for qualifying and Daytona 500 preparation? “It’s definitely an important race, especially with the amount of road courses that we are running this year. It’s a pretty important race because it’s one of the few races where we get to kind of almost use it as a little bit of a practice session for the road-course races to come. This one is not points-related, so you can go out there and try some things, maybe, and try to figure some things out for the future road courses. I think that’s the emphasis, or importance, of that race, for sure.” What are your expectations for this year? “I’m hungry to get going. I think we’re excited to try and go out there and run in the top-10. We’d like to win a race again and make the playoffs. I think that’s the biggest thing. Last year, we could hit it right from time to time and run in the top-10 and compete for a win, but we just need to do it more consistently and I think this year we have a lot more notes to look at. I have a lot better idea and more confidence in the cars, so I’m looking forward to trying to put ourselves in that category and try and be up front more. We’ve got to fight and claw to stay up there near the front and get stage points and make sure we’re there at the end of the race.” By the end of your rookie Cup Series season last year, what do you feel you brought to the table at SHR? “Your rookie year, you’re just making sure you’re not backing it into the fence and not tearing up racecars. So this year, you’ve been to all the racetracks, you have an idea of everything, so now you can go up there and really get aggressive with it and have some more confidence. I think we’re just really hungry to go out there and run toward the front more, and I think the more we can run toward the front and having those opportunities, we’re going to have more opportunities to win races. I’m ready to get the year going and get to Daytona.” How big of a factor was the lack of practice time when the series returned to racing last May? “It definitely hurt some to be a younger guy and not have the opportunity to really try things at the racetrack, whether it’s from a setup standpoint or just to kind of get used to the track or whatever it is. It definitely hurt a little bit, but you just have to learn to rely on different things like the simulator and watching videos and trying to really get ready before the weekend. It slows things down a little bit. I don’t know if it’s a make-or-break kind of thing, but it’s harder for the rookie guys and the younger guys to get up to speed because you don’t have the practice.” TSC PR