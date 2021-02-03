Richard Childress Racing Names BetMGM Official Sports Betting Operator

Richard Childress Racing (RCR) announced today a multi-faceted partnership with BetMGM, the market-leading sports betting and online gaming platform. BetMGM will collaborate with the iconic NASCAR team on a variety of marketing and activation assets, including primary sponsorship for select races during the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series, and the designation as the Official Sports Betting Operator of Richard Childress Racing. This marks the first partnership between a NASCAR team and sports betting operator.

"BetMGM is at the forefront of the sports betting and online gaming industry and Richard Childress Racing can certainly relate to their pioneering vision," said Richard Childress, Chairman and CEO of Richard Childress Racing. "This innovative relationship will provide opportunities to collaborate in new and groundbreaking ways."

BetMGM's agreement with RCR kicks off this month at Daytona International Speedway with an associate partnership on RCR's No. 3 Chevrolet driven by Austin Dillon, as well as the No. 8 Chevrolet driven by Tyler Reddick. The Daytona 500 airs live on FOX at 2:30 p.m. ET Sunday, Feb. 14. Today's news follows the announcement of BetMGM as an Authorized NASCAR Gaming Partner.

Matt Prevost, BetMGM's Chief Revenue Officer, said, "Richard Childress Racing is one of the most respected and formidable teams in motorsports. Together we will develop compelling marketing opportunities and activations that introduce the BetMGM sports betting brand to NASCAR fans worldwide."

The BetMGM mobile app is currently live in 10 states and is available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop at www.betmgm.com . BetMGM offers user-friendly sports betting experiences, making it easy to customize pre-game, live in-play, futures and parlay wagers. BetMGM's integration with MGM Resorts' M life Rewards program allows BetMGM users, in legal playing states, the opportunity to redeem their gameplay for world-class experiences at MGM Resorts properties nationwide. Those resorts include Bellagio and MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Borgata in New Jersey, Beau Rivage in Mississippi and MGM National Harbor in Maryland. For more information, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.

