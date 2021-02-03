Love’s Travel Stops fuels partnership with Front Row Motorsports into ninth consecutive season

Leading travel stop network, Love’s Travel Stops, announces today that it will return to Front Row Motorsports (FRM) as a primary partner aboard Michael McDowell’s No. 34 Ford Mustang for multiple races throughout the 2021 NASCAR season – and will serve as a season-long associate partner as well.



The 2021 partnership will kick off when the recognizable red and yellow colors of Love’s Travel Stops hit the track at the Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 14 for the 63rd running of the Daytona 500.



Love’s Travel Stops will also join Michael McDowell and the No. 34 team at a variety of other unique events throughout the 2021 season, including (but not limited to), the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race on March 28, both races at the Talladega Superspeedway on April 25 and Oct. 3, the newly added races at the Circuit of The Americas (COTA) on May 2, the Nashville Speedway on June 20 and the Road America on July 4, before heading south to the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL on Oct. 10.



“2020 was a really exciting year of racing for our No. 34 program as we recorded multiple Top-10 finishes and were able to really mix it up with the cars at the front of the field,” said McDowell. He continued by saying, “My goal has always been to win a race at the Cup level; and with this year’s schedule, which incorporates more road course races than ever before, I feel really confident that this could be the year that we put the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang in Victory Lane.”



2021 marks the ninth consecutive season of partnership between Love’s Travel Stops and Front Row Motorsports, as well as the fourth-consecutive year that Love’s (Travel Stops) has worked with NASCAR Cup Series veteran, Michael McDowell.



“Words can’t express my gratitude for all of the support that Love’s Travel Stops has shown us over the last eight seasons,” said Front Row Motorsports Owner, Bob Jenkins. Jenkins added, “Love’s has been such an integral part of Front Row Motorsports and our team has made tremendous strides with our time together – and a big part of that is because of their partnership.” In closing, Jenkins went on to say, “My employees at MDS Trucking have been stopping at Love’s Travel Stops for a hot shower, good food, rest and fuel, long before their involvement in NASCAR and I can’t thank them enough for the excellent service that they’ve continuously shown my drivers.”



The No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang will be on track for both Daytona 500 practice and pole qualifying on Wednesday, Feb. 10, airing live on FS1. The team will then compete in the Bluegreen Vacations Duels, the qualifying races that set the lineup for the Daytona 500, on Thursday, Feb. 11, airing live on FS1. The green flag in the 63rd running of the Daytona 500 is scheduled to drop on Sunday, Feb. 14, at 2:30 p.m. ET and will air live on FOX.



For more information about Love’s Travel Stops, visit loves.com. You can also follow Love’s Travel Stops on social media: Twitter at @LovesTravelStops, Facebook at @LoveTravelStops and Instagram at @Love’sTravelStops.



FRM PR